Squirrels Held to Five Hits in 9-1 Loss

May 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the home finale, 9-1, to the Akron RubberDucks, finishing the six-game set with a split.

The Flying Squirrels (16-11) lost their season-high third consecutive game to close the two-week homestand.

Akron (14-13) scored six of their nine runs in the first two innings.

For the third straight game, the RubberDucks scored multiple runs in the first inning. Will Brennan hit an RBI double and Bo Naylor brought home a run with a single to give Akron a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Julian Escobedo punched an RBI single and Brennan launched a three-run homer off Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-3), increasing the RubberDucks' lead to 6-0. Teng tied a career-high seven hits allowed in his start but retired the final seven batters he faced.

In the fifth inning, Brett Auerbach lined an RBI single that brought Franklin Labour home from second base and made the score 6-1.

The RubberDucks upped their advantage to 9-1 in the ninth with an RBI double from George Valera and a two-RBI single from Brennan. Brennan finished the game 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and six RBIs.

Richmond relievers Blake Rivera, Taylor Rashi and Chris Wright stranded two combined baserunners over five innings and did not surrender a hit.

Akron starter Logan Allen (Win, 2-1) allowed one run in three hits in six innings with one walk with six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before hitting the road for two weeks with six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators and the Altoona Curve. On Tuesday, right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (0-1, 6.46) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Ronald Herrera (1-1, 5.81). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels return home May 24-29 for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.