Sea Dogs Score Franchise Record 24 Runs in Season Finale

September 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-34, 73-63) set a new franchise record in runs scored with a 24-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (28-38, 57-76) on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs completed 2023 with a series win in front of the 19th sellout crowd of the season at Hadlock Field.

The 22-run margin of victory was also the largest in franchise history while the Sea Dogs recorded a franchise record 24 RBI. Tyler Esplin also tied a franchise record with seven RBI.

Four Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit days in Roman Anthony (3-4), Alex Erro (4-5), Tyler Dearden (3-5), and Tyler Esplin (4-6). Anthony (2), Erro (5), Dearden (6), Esplin (7), and Alex Binelas (2) also tallied multi-RBI days.

Hunter Dobbins dominated with 4.0 innings of one-run ball while striking out eight of eleven batters he faced with strikeouts. CJ Liu fired 3.0 innings of one-run ball before Christopher Troye pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. Brendan Cellucci fired a perfect ninth with a strikeout.

Tyler Dearden ignited the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the second before an RBI double from Tyler Esplin (7) would score two more and extend the 4-0 lead. Portland would score the fifth run of the inning courtesy of an RBI single from Roman Anthony.

Sterlin Thompson put Hartford on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left field.

The Sea Dogs sent fourteen batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth to score nine more runs. Alex Erro hit a two-run single to extend the 6-1 lead and record his second hit of the day. With the bases-loaded, Alex Binelas worked a walk before Dearden was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score another. Esplin hit a two-run single to record his second hit of the day and extend the 10-1 lead. Anthony contributed with a two-run single of his own before a two-run single from Erro would make it 14-1 Sea Dogs.

An RBI groundout from Drew Romo in the top of the seventh would score one for Hartford but Portland held the 14-2 lead.

Portland scored five runs in the bottom of the second to set a new season-high in runs scored. With one out on the board, Portland would go on to work five consecutive walks. Erro, Sikes, and Binelas would each work a bases-loaded walk to extend the 17-2 lead and with seventeen runs scored Portland set a new season-high. An RBI single from Dearden would score Erro before an RBI single from Esplin would score Sikes and extend the 19-2 lead.

Five runs scored in the bottom of the eighth to set a new franchise record in runs scored. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Erro before a two-run single from Dearden. Esplin completed the story-book day with his first home run of the season. The two-run blast completed the scoring on either side as the Sea Dogs finished 2023 with a 24-2 win.

RHP CJ Liu (7-8, 4.27 ERA) earned the win after pitching 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three. The loss was issued to Hartford starter RHP Andrew Quezada (4-8, 5.52 ERA) after tossing 2.0 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out one.

Next season will open at Hadlock Field on Friday, April 5, 2024 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets will go on sale on November 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.