Senators and Bowie Baysox Cancelled Sunday

September 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, PA - The Senators game scheduled for today against the Bowie Baysox has been cancelled due to inclement weather. With today being the final day of the 2023 regular season, the game will not be made up.

Anyone holding tickets for today's game can exchange their tickets for a April or May 2024 game, subject to availability and restrictions. Tickets will be able to be exchanged when single game tickets go on sale in 2024.

The Senators' offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships, please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

