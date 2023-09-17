Baysox and Senators Canceled on Sunday

HARRISBURG, PA - The scheduled series finale between the Bowie Baysox and Harrisburg Senators has been canceled due to continued rains in the area. As Sunday's game was the final game scheduled in the 2023 regular season, it will not be made up. The Baysox finish the year with a 67-70 record, and will look ahead to the 2024 campaign, when they open with a three-game series with the Reading Fightin' Phils at Prince George's Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Information regarding the 2024 season, as well as offseason promotions at Prince George's Stadium, can be found at Baysox.com.

