Jobe Spins a Debut Gem as Erie Falls in Regular Season Finale

Despite a strong debut from Jackson Jobe, Erie fell to Richmond 1-0 in the regular season finale.

In his Double-A debut, Jobe pitched well. He tossed six shutout innings, scattering four singles with six strikeouts and no walks. He threw 76 pitches, 58 of which were strikes.

Trevin Michael relieved Jobe in the seventh and struggled with his command. Carter Aldrete opened the frame with a double. With one out, Michael walked three consecutive hitters including Will Wilson to force home the first run of the game and give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Erie mustered just three singles in the game. Jace Jung had two of them. Erie's lone runners in scoring position came in the seventh and eighth when they left runners at the corners in both frames.

Hunter Dula (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Michael (0-1) took the loss. Evan Gates got the final six outs to record his sixth save.

Erie finishes the regular season 75-62. Richmond hosts the first game of the divisional round of the Eastern League Playoffs. Game one will be at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday between Erie and Richmond with the second game being played at the same time on Thursday at UPMC Park.

