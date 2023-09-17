RubberDucks Fall in 10 Innings to Curve 4-3 in 2023 Finale

September 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Summary

Four RubberDucks relievers struck out six over five innings, but the Altoona Curve scored in the top of the tenth to down the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in the 2023 season finale on Sunday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Altoona quickly took advantage of the runner on second to open extras advancing Tsung-Che Cheng to third on a flyout. A passed ball two batters later put the Curve ahead 4-3.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver got the start for Akron and limited damage throughout the night. Altoona got a base runner in each inning, but the right-hander kept the Curve to just a solo run in three of his five innings. Juan Zapata tossed a scoreless inning with three flyouts. Davis Sharpe worked around a base hit to toss a scoreless inning. Erik Sabrowski struck out the side in the eighth. Bradley Hanner allowed one unearned run over two innings with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered Altoona's first inning run with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. Juan Brito worked a one out walk before advancing to third on Chase DeLauter's single. Aaron Bracho then lifted a sac-fly to knot the game 1-1. Akron was held scoreless until the bottom of the eighth. Milan Tolentino worked a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Micael Ramirez kept the rally going with a single. Joe Naranjo brought both home on a double over the head of the Curve centerfielder to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

Connor Kokx ends the season with 29 stolen bases, which is the most by a RubberDucks batter since Bradley Zimmer stole 33 in 2016...DeLauter finishes the season on a 11 game hitting streak between Akron and Lake County...Brito wraps the season as the RubberDucks leader in batting average (.276) and RBI (60)...Rouglas Odor ends his fourth season at the helm of the RubberDucks with a franchise record 278 victories...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 4,853...Season Attendance: 265,934.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will open the 2024 season at Canal Park on Friday, April 5, 2024 against the Altoona Curve. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.