Ponies Knock off Reading in Regular Season Finale

September 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-27, 74-61) finished the regular season with a 3-2 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Reading (31-37, 59-77) got on the board in the first inning with a two-spot. Marcus Lee Sang led off the game with a single and Carlos De La Cruz followed with a walk. Later in the inning, Ethan Wilson hit a two-run single to give Reading a 2-0 lead.

Brendan Hardy came in first out of the bullpen with one out in the first inning and was perfect. Hardy threw 2.2 perfect innings with four strikeouts to slow down the Fightins.

Binghamton tied the game in the fifth inning. Rhylan Thomas led off the frame with a walk and JT Schwartz drove him in with an RBI double to make it 2-1. Jeremiah Jackson was the next batter and drove in Schwartz with a game-tying RBI single to make it 2-2. Jackson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases.

In the sixth inning, Mateo Gil smoked a one-out single. Later in the inning, Thomas hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead. Thomas went 2-for-2 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Jordan Geber was dominant on the mound once again. He tossed six scoreless frames with four strikeouts and allowed five hits and no walks. Geber has thrown 18-straight scoreless innings over three appearances for the Rumble Ponies this season. He has thrown six scoreless innings in each outing.

The Rumble Ponies will begin the postseason against the Somerset Patriots in the best-of-three Northeast Division Championship Series on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Schwartz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a single, recording his 21st multi-hit game...Jackson recorded his second three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game with Binghamton...Gil recorded his 10th multi-hit game and Thomas recorded his third multi-hit game...Rowdey Jordan extended his hitting streak to eight games.

