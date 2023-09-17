Curve Wrap 2023 Season with Extra-Inning Victory

AKRON, OH - With the game tied in the top of the tenth inning, Tsung-Che Cheng scored on a passed ball to give Altoona its final run of the 2023 season and fuel a 4-3 victory for the Curve over the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

Altoona held a 3-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Tahnaj Thomas walked Milan Tolentino before allowing a single to Micael Ramirez and a game-tying two-run double to Joe Naranjo. Cameron Junker entered for the Curve to get the final out of the eighth before tossing a scoreless ninth inning to send the game to extras.

In the tenth, Cheng was the placed runner at second base and advanced to third on a flyout to right field by Jackson Glenn. With two outs in the frame, Cheng scored on a passed ball by the catcher Ramirez to give Altoona a 4-3 lead. Junker sat down the side in order in the bottom of the tenth to earn the win.

Altoona was the first team on the board in the top of the first inning after Jase Bowen knocked an RBI double just three batters into the game. After Cheng worked a lead-off walk against the starter Ross Carver, Bowen drove a 1-1 pitch into right field to put the Curve on the board.

The Curve added a run in the second inning on a Chavez Young RBI-double, scoring Lolo Sanchez who reached on a single. Altoona's third run off Carver came in the fourth on an Andres Alvarez RBI-single to score Connor Scott.

Altoona starter Justin Meis tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The lone run on his line came in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Bracho. Oliver Garcia tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief before Tyler Samaniego followed with 1.1 scoreless frames. Thomas threw 1.2 innings of relief allowing two runs on three hits.

The Curve finished the season with a 67-68 overall record, going 34-34 in the first half and 33-34 in the second half. The record puts the Curve in third place in the Southwest Division on the season. Altoona will search for the 1,700th win in franchise history on Opening Day in 2024, with an overall record of 1,699-1,651 at the end of the 25th season of Curve baseball.

