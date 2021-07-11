Sea Dogs Rally from 5-0 Deficit for 7th Straight Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (34-23) erased a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats (18-41) 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs swept the six-game series and have a season high seven game winning streak.

Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game at five and Triston Casas delivered a two-run single in the inning breaking the tie and giving the Sea Dogs a 7-5 lead.

Portland fell behind early in the game as Sea Dogs starter Josh Winckowski lasted just 2/3 of an inning allowing three runs on three hits and a walk to start the game.

Hartford extended the lead to 5-0 in the third inning with a two-run homer by Willie Abreu, who was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI in the game.

Denyi Reyes pitched four innings of outstanding relief to keep the Sea Dogs in the game. His only blemish was the 2-run homer to Abreu. Reyes allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight.

Portland scored their first run of the game on a sac fly to centerfield off the bat of Tanner Nishioka scoring Fitzgerald.

Nishioka drove home Fitzgerald again in the fifth inning with an RBI single. Rosario added a sac fly scoring Devlin Granberg bringing the score to 5-3 and setting the stage for Fitzgerald's game tying home run in the seventh and Casas' go-ahead single.

Durbin Feltman (5-0) earned the win for the Sea Dogs with a perfect seventh inning.

Seth Blair picked-up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Sea Dogs have Monday off and will start a six-game series on Tuesday against the Reading Fightin Phils in Reading, Pennsylvania. Starters for the series have not yet been announced. The Sea Dogs return home on July 20th for 12 games in 13 days at Hadlock Field.

