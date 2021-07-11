Sunday's Fisher Cats - Rumble Ponies Game PPD

July 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Binghamton, NY - Sunday afternoon's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date to be determined.

The Fisher Cats head to Hartford to take on the Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) in a six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The team returns home on Tuesday, July 20 to host the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) in a six-game set at Delta Dental Stadium.

For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.