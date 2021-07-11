Willie Abreu's 4 RBI Day Not Enough in Loss to Portland

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs scored seven unanswered runs to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Red Sox affiliate used a four-run seventh inning to come from behind to complete a six-game sweep. Ryan Fitzgerald tied the game with a two-run homer and Tristan Casas had the go-ahead 2 RBI single. The Yard Goats led 5-0 in the third inning and 5-3 in the seventh. Willie Abreu homered and had 4 RBI for the Yard Goats who return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the first inning off Sea Dogs starter Josh Winckowski. Jameson Hannah led off the game with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Elehuris Montero. Willie Abreu then contributed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Hartford added to its lead in the third inning on Abreu's two-run home run and it was 5-0 Yard Goats.

The Sea Dogs got a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, and scored twice in the fifth inning on Tanner Nishioka's RBI single and another sac fly to make it 5-3. Yard Goats starter Ryan Feltner worked 4.1 innings and allowed only two hits but walked five batters and was removed in the fifth inning with a 5-2 lead.

Portland did damage in the seventh inning off reliever Yoan Aybar. Ryan Fitgerald tied the game on a two-run homer, and Tristan Casas gave the Sea Dogs the lead with a 2 RBI single to make it 7-5 Portland.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, July 13th (7:05 PM) and will start a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

Portland 7, Hartford 5

WP- Durbin Feltman (5-0)

LP- Yoan Aybar (1-6)

S- Seth Blair (2)

T-3:07

A-5,397

