Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed

July 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Sunday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during the Rumble Ponies series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester August 24th through August 29th with the exact date to be determined.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

