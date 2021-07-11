Patriots Fall in Extras in Finale with SeaWolves

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Erie SeaWolves (35-25) defeated the Somerset Patriots (38-21) 1-0 in ten innings at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams' pitching staffs delivered with scoreless frames until the lone run scored on a Jon Rosoff single in the top of the tenth inning. The Patriots threatened with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame, but failed to plate any runs.

Nick Green shut down the Erie offense and held them to one hit over his four-inning start. Michael Gomez worked three innings of relief with four strikeouts to continue the shutout.

"We knew we had a bullpen day today and we always have the trust in those guys. They have been holding it for us all year," said Patriots manager Julio Mosquera. "They came out and gave us everything they had. They used almost every pitch needed and gave us a chance."

Brad Bass (W, 2-3) picked up the win with two innings pitched. Zach Greene (L, 1-1) gave up an unearned run on one hit and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched for the loss.

Oswald Peraza and Thomas Milone each went 2-for-4 on the day.

The Patriots will now head to Richmond to play the Flying Squirrels. First pitch on Tuesday, July 13th will be 6:35 pm.

