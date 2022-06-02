Sea Dogs Partner with Nautilus Solar to Highlight Non-Profits

June 2, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs and Nautilus Solar Energy have teamed up to shine the light on local non-profit organizations at Sea Dogs home games this season. The Nautilus Solar Community Spotlight will provide 25 general admission tickets for a non-profit organization to each one of our 69 home games. Each non-profit organization will also be provided with a table in the concourse to promote its mission and upcoming events.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sea Dogs as we put community front and center," said Eric LaMora, Director of Community Solar for Nautilus. "Their community-minded mission aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a clean, sustainable future by providing thousands of residents an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice."

Any Maine based non-profit is eligible to be featured at the Nautilus Community Spotlight at a 2022 Sea Dogs game. Interested organizations can request a game to be featured at seadogs.com. Requests will be filled by the Sea Dogs on a first come-first serve basis.

"The Sea Dogs have always taken great pride in being a strong, active, contributing member of the community," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We are excited to partner with Nautilus Solar to highlight the great work local non-profit organizations do to enrich our communities."

The Sea Dogs play 69 home games from April through September. Sea Dogs tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation!

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.