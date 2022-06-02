Alu Homers in Sens 4-3 Loss

The Erie SeaWolves knocked off the Senators 4-3 Thursday night at UPMC Park in Erie. It was the second straight one run loss for the Senators to Erie and the second straight game the Sens outhit the SeaWolves. Erie had a 2-0 lead before the Sens tied it in the fifth only to see Erie retake a two-run lead in the sixth.

Franklyn Kilome started and pitched the first five frames allowing two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three and faced 21 batters. Francys Peguero went two innings and allowed the go ahead two-run home run to Dane Myers. Matt Brill pitched a one-two-three eighth inning.

Justin Connell and Alfredo Rodriguez both had two hits in the game. Jake Alu homered, and Gilbert Lara drove in two with a double.

Harrisburg didn't commit an error for the 26th time this season. They were the number three defense in the league prior to the game. Both teams were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

