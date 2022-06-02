"Al Tuna" Dances 13 Times in Mountainous Win over Bowie

CURVE, PA - Andres Alvarez launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season to cap off a four-run bottom of the eighth inning as Altoona came back for a 13-12 win over Bowie on Thursday night at PNG Field.

There was no shortage of offense in a contest that featured 25 combined runs and 30 combined hits between the two teams. Altoona (23-25) matched numerous franchise records in the win that stemmed from a massive second inning.

After the Baysox (18-28) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning off Altoona starter Will Kobos, the Mountain City sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, scoring nine runs on nine hits, both season highs in an inning.

The frame saw six extra-base hits, including RBI-triples from Brendt Citta, Matt Fraizer, and Alvarez. The three triples matched a franchise record for triples in a game, while the nine total hits matched the franchise mark for hits in an inning. Blake Sabol and Matt Gorski each hit RBI-doubles in the frame, while Aaron Shackelford, Lolo Sanchez and Jared Triolo tacked on RBIs as well.

Following the big second frame, Altoona recorded just two hits over the next five innings. Meanwhile, the Baysox rallied to score nine unanswered runs to take the lead back in the top of the seventh inning. Maverick Handley hit a two-run home run off Omar Cruz in the third inning, while Jordan Westburg hit a three-run shot of his own in the fifth. Then in the seventh, Davis Tavarez and Gunner Henderson each hit two-run home runs off Enmanuel Mejia to cap off the comeback for Bowie.

The Mountain City took that lead back in the eighth after back-to-back one-out singles from Sabol and Gorski off reliever Tyler Burch (L, 0-4). Aaron Shackelford then hit an RBI-double before Alvarez cleared the right-field wall to give Altoona the lead for good.

JC Flowers (W, 3-3) went on to load the bases with one out in the ninth inning, leading Altoona to hand the ball to Tyler Samaniego. After a sacrifice fly from Hudson Haskin to make it a one-run game, Samaniego got the final out of the ballgame to earn his first Double-A save. He has not allowed a hit since April 15 with Greensboro, throwing 15 innings in that span.

Alvarez finished the game 3-for-5 with five runs batted in, matching Jack Suwinski for most by a Mountain City batter this season and setting a career-high. Sabol finished 4-for-5, his second four hit game on the campaign. Shackelford finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, while Gorski was 2-for-4 with an RBI. The only batter in Altoona's order not to have a hit or RBI was Liover Peguero.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.. RHP Kyle Nicolas will take the ball for the Curve, with RHP Ryan Watson slated for the Baysox.

FRANCHISE RECORDS:

Tied record for hits in an inning (9)

Tied record for triples in a game (3)

Andres Alvarez: RBI in a game (5)

Blake Sabol: matched career-high in hits (4)

