June 2, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP FIFTH-STRAIGHT - Despite a two-run ninth inning, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 last night. It is their fifth-straight loss. Portland brought in the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning against New Hampshire reliever Andrew Bash. Devlin Granberg reached on a dropped third strike. Two outs later, Koss doubled to right, scoring Granberg and giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Fisher Cats answered in the bottom of the fourth against Sea Dogs starter Brett Kennedy. Tanner Morris led off with a double and Orelvis Martinez singled to right, putting runners on the corners. In the next at-bat, Spencer Horwitz walked to load the bases. Phillip Clarke was hit by a pitch, forcing in Morris, and tying the game 1-1. LJ Talley followed with a walk, pushing in another run, giving New Hampshire the lead 2-1. New Hampshire added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with Portland reliever Caleb Simpson on the mound. Talley led off with a walk and Will Robertson moved him to third on a ground ball that drew an errant throw. Cam Eden doubled to right, plating both, expanding the Fisher Cats lead to 4-1. The Sea Dogs didn't go down quietly in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Koss tripled to left. Hudson Potts followed with a double, scoring Koss, cutting into the lead 4-2. Kole Cottam kept the momentum going with an RBI base hit, driving in Potts, and bringing the Sea Dogs within one run 4-3. That was all the offense the Sea Dogs could muster, falling to the Fisher Cats 4-3.

CHRISTIAN KOSS STAYS HOT - After another multi-hit performance last night, infielder Christian Koss has recorded four consecutive multi-hit games. Last night, he recorded a double and a triple with an RBI. Koss is batting .563 during that time, going 9-for-16 with a double, triple, two home runs and 10 RBI. He has only struck out twice.

HOW DID WE DO IN MAY? - The Sea Dogs finished the month of May batting .235 with 44 doubles and 18 home runs. Portland finished with the third-lowest ERA in the Eastern League with a 3.74 ERA. Pedro Castellanos had the highest batting average (.333) and most home runs (6) while Devlin Granberg led the way with doubles (8) and a .447 OBP. On the mound, RHP Brayan Bello did not allow an earned run in his two starts, earning him the promotion to Triple-A. Brendan Nail also had a strong month coming out of the bullpen recording a 1-1 record and 1.00 ERA through nine appearances.

LET'S TALK TRIPLES - The Sea Dogs have three of the league-leaders with triples in the Eastern League. David Hamilton leads the league with five triples while Devlin Granberg and Christian Koss are tied for second with four. As a team, Portland leads all Double-A teams with 16 triples.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 2, 2006: After a two hours and 52 minutes rain delay, Portland clobbered the Defenders, 10-1 in a 5-inning, rain-shortened contest at Dodd Stadium. Kason Gabbard got credit for a complete game, working five innings on five hits and one unearned run.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will make the start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 5/28 against the Somerset Patriots. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out four. Murphy gave up one home run. The lefty last faced the Fisher Cats on Opening Night at Hadlock Field. Murphy tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out seven. The one run was a home run on the first pitch of the game.

