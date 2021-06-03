Sea Dogs Offering Vaccinations to Fans Attending June 10th Game

June 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Northern Light Mercy Hospital and the Portland Sea Dogs announced today that they are partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Hadlock Field on June 10.

Mercy Hospital will administer the vaccinations from 5-7 pm at the June 10 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Attendees who get vaccinated at the game will receive a food voucher good for a hot dog, water, and Sea Dog biscuit as well as a free ticket to a future game.

Last month, Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced additional COVID-19 vaccination sites as well plans to wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18. Mercy Hospital now provides COVID-19 vaccinations through primary care, walk-in care, pharmacy, and other locations.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 3, 2021

Sea Dogs Offering Vaccinations to Fans Attending June 10th Game - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.