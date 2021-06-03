Squirrels Drop Third Straight against Curve

June 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Late scoring guided the Altoona Curve to a 4-2 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday night at The Diamond.

Altoona (17-9) scored one run in both the seventh and ninth innings and are now 12-3 on the road in 2021.

Richmond (15-12) has dropped three straight games and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

For the third consecutive day, Altoona scored in the first inning and took a 2-0 lead. Brendt Citta knocked an RBI single and Cal Mitchell followed with an RBI single off Richmond starter Caleb Kilian.

Ryan Howard punched his second home run of the series in the second inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. Howard has homered in back-to-back days and has three RBIs in the series.

With two runners on in the third inning, Shane Matheny reached on a fielder's choice while Kyle Mottice scored to tie the game, 2-2, on an Altoona throwing error.

The tie held until the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Arden Pabst scored on a wild pitch from Richmond reliever Ronnie Williams (Loss, 3-1) to take the lead, 3-2.

Kilian went 5.0 innings in his home debut at The Diamond, allowing two runs off five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Curve starter Noe Toribio pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels take on the Curve Friday night with right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-0, 4.03) expected to start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Trey McGough in his Double-A debut for Altoona.

Friday is the Summer St. Paddy's Day Celebration at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive an Irish heritage t-shirt presented by Seredni Tire. Friday Happy Hour drink specials go from 5:30-7:30 including $2 12-ounce domestic beers and $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.