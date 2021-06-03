Yard Goats Bested by Baysox

Hartford, CT - Bowie starting pitcher Ofelky Peralta fired five scoreless innings and reliever Cody Sedlock worked the final four frames as the Baysox defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 4-0 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Orioles affiliate scored twice in the fourth inning, and added a two-run homer by outfielder Terrin Vavra in the seventh inning, as the Baysox extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games. Hartford starter Garrett Schilling pitched well and had a quality start, going six innings and allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts but was denied his second straight win.

The Baysox scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Third baseman Patrick Dorrian started the rally with a double off the left field fence, a play in which Yard Goats left fielder Jimmy Herron was injured on, as he tried to make the play and slammed into the wall. Herron left the game. The next batter, DH J.C. Escarra singled in Dorrian to give Bowie a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, shortstop Cayden Grenier came up with a two-out single and catcher Chris Hudgins scored making it 2-0 Baysox.

Hartford managed only three singles off Bowie starter Ofelky Peralta in five innings. The right-hander retired the leadoff batter in four of five innings and allowed multiple baserunners in an inning just once. The Yard Goats did have baserunners in the final four innings, as reliever Cody Sedlock walked four batters and allowed a hit. However, Hartford could not push across any runs.

Bowie added to its lead in the seventh inning when Tarrin Vavra blasted a two run homer into the right field upper deck, his fourth homer of the season, making it 4-0 Baysox.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series on Friday night (7:05 PM) against the Bowie Baysox at Dunkin' Donuts Park. RHP Will Gaddis will start for the Yard Goats while RHP Mike Baumann will pitch for Bowie. Tickets are available and the game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

WP- Ofelky Peralta (2-0)

LP- Garrett Schilling (1-2)

S- Cody Sedlock (1)

T- 2:56

A-3,746

