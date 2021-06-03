Pabst, Stafford Lead Late-Inning Victory in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. - Arden Pabst scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and Deon Stafford smashed a pinch-hit home run in the ninth to lead Altoona to a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at The Diamond.

With the score tied at two, the Curve loaded the bases against Richmond right-hander Ronnie Williams with a pair of walks and a base hit. Williams' 1-1 offering to Brendt Citta, skipped away from catcher Ronnie Freeman which allowed Pabst to score the third run of the game for Altoona. Ji-Hwan Bae attempted to score as well on the wild pitch, but was tagged out at home plate to end the inning.

Left-hander Oddy Nunez delivered three scoreless innings of relief, his longest outing of the season, to earn the victory. Stafford pinch-hit for Nunez to begin the ninth inning and blasted a 1-1 offering over the wall in left-center, his second home run of the season made it 4-2.

Shea Murray locked down his second save of the season, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts.

Altoona built an early 2-0 lead against Richmond starter Caleb Killian, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Ji-Hwan Bae led off the game with a base hit and stood at second with two out when Brendt Citta drove him in with a single through the right side of the infield. Cal Mitchell singled to extend the inning then Canaan Smith-Njigba broke a 0-for-24 stretch with a single to drive in Citta and make it 2-0.

Noe Toribio completed five innings for his second straight start, throwing a season-high 93 pitches. Toribio surrendered a solo home run to Ryan Howard in the second and an unearned run in the third inning. Toribio allowed five hits, three walks and struck out five in his outing.

Oneil Cruz extended his hit streak to eight straight games with a single in the fifth inning. During his streak he's batting .343 (12-for-35) with five extra base hits and ten runs batted in and five stolen bases.

The Curve continue their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Trey McGough (AA Debut) will make his first start of the season for Altoona, Richmond will start RHP Sean Hjelle (2-0, 4.03).

