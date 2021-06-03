June 3, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LONG BALL IS COSTLY - Last night in the 6-5 loss to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A Washington Nationals affiliate, hit three home runs, including a grand slam. This is the second time this season that Sea Dogs pitching has allowed three home runs. The last time was 5/20 at Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

STILL NO K'S FOR WILLIAMS - After not striking out for the month of May, Grant Williams has still not struck out through the first two games of June. He is 21-for-69 (.304) through 20 games with four doubles and two RBI. He has an on-base percentage of .364.

CASTELLANOS LEADS IN RUNS - Since scoring three runs in the first two games of the series facing the Senators, Pedro Castellanos is now tied for the lead in runs (20) in the Double-A Northeast League.

HIT THE MOST, STRIKE OUT THE LEAST - The Sea Dogs lead the Double-A Northeast League with hits (236) which is seven more than the Erie SeaWolves (229). On the flip side, Portland has struck out the least amount of times in the Northeast League (204). In comparision, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats have struck out the most as a team with 287 K's.

RYAN 'TWO BASE' FITZGERALD - With his 11 doubles, Ryan Fitzgerald is third in the Northeast League. Coco Montes (Hartford) has 15 and Otto Lopez (New Hampshire) has 12. Fitzgerald is batting .264 with two home runs and 11 RBI in addition to his 11 doubles.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will make his sixth start of the season tonight against the Senators. He last pitched 5/28 vs Hartford. He tossed 4.2 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out two. The eight hits that he allowed were a career-high.

