Sea Dogs Leave Reading with 9-3 Win

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-32, 70-61) complete suspended game with 9-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (29-33, 56-73) on Sunday afternoon. The originally scheduled game for Sunday was cancelled due to rain.

Roman Anthony recorded three doubles going three-for-six with a pair of RBI while Nick Yorke went two-for-five with three stolen bases. Blaze Jordan went three-for-five with a pair of RBI while Chase Meidroth went two-for-three. Kyle Teel tacked on two RBI going one-for-three.

Anthony reached with his first double at the Double-A level in the top of the first before being brought home to score on a sacrifice fly from Blaze Jordan. An RBI single from Kyle Teel would extend the early 2-0 lead.

The scoring continued with an RBI single from Jordan in the top of the third inning.

Anthony's second double of the day would score Tyler McDonough in the top of the fourth. A double steal would extend the 5-0 lead as Yorke stole second (13) and Anthony stole home (1). With the bases loaded and no one out, the game was suspended due to rain with Jordan coming to the plate. In the continuation, Teel recorded an RBI groundout to extend the 6-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Anthony hit his third double of the day to score McDonough and extend the 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Reading got on the board courtesy of an RBI double from Carlos De La Cruz. With the bases loaded, a balk was issued to the pitcher CJ Liu to score De La Cruz but Reading trailed 7-2.

Portland scored a pair in the top of the ninth after Yorke scored on an RBI single from Chase Meidroth. Meidroth advanced to second on a fielding error before scoring on a throwing error and the Sea Dogs led 9-2.

Reading plated one in the bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to left field from De La Cruz but Portland held on 9-3.

RHP CJ Liu (6-8, 5.42 ERA) earned the win after pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking two and striking out nine. The loss was issued to Reading reliever LHP Josh Hendrickson(2-9, 5.42 ERA) after pitching 3.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 12th for the final homestand of the regular season against the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

