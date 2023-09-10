Binghamton Rumble Ponies Clinch Playoff Berth in 2023 Eastern League Playoffs

September 10, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - With the cancellation of Sunday's Portland-Reading game, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have officially clinched a playoff berth in the 2023 Eastern League Playoffs.

It is the 11th playoff appearance in franchise history and first since 2017. Binghamton has won three Eastern League championships in its history (1992, 1994, 2014).

Fans can purchase playoff tickets online, calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies (33-25, 70-59) will begin the postseason next Tuesday, September 19 at Mirabito Stadium against the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate.

The full playoff schedule is below:

Northeast Division Championship Series

Tuesday, September 19, Somerset Patriots at Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Stadium @ 6:35 PM

Thursday, September 21, Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Somerset Patriots, TD Bank Ballpark @ 6:35 PM

Friday, September 22, Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Somerset Patriots, TD Bank Ballpark @ 6:35 PM (if necessary)

Eastern League Championship Series

Sunday, September 24, Southwest Division champion at Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Stadium @ 6:35 PM

Tuesday, September 26, Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Southwest Division champion, TBD

Wednesday, September 27, Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Southwest Division champion, TBD (if necessary)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.