Fightin Phils Fall in Last Home Game of Season

September 10, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (29-33, 57-73) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (30-32, 70-61) in game one of the double header. Game two was canceled due to weather.

Portland got off to a hot start in the top of the first. Young prospect Roman Anthony doubled to lead off the inning. With the bases loaded, Blaze Jordan knocked in a run with a long sacrifice fly to center field to give the Sea Dogs the first run of the game. Kyle Teel followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Portland scored one in the third thanks to a RBI single from Jordan to add to the Sea Dogs lead 3-0.

The fourth inning began with a walk to Tyler McDonough. Anthony recorded his second double of the game to score McDonough and make it 4-0. Anthony later showed off his quickness and stole home to another one more for Portland 5-0.

With the bases loaded in the inning, the skies opened up and delayed the ballgame until 3:35 Sunday afternoon. Carlos Francisco came in for relief of Reading starter Josh Hendrickson to restart the game and attempt to get out of the jam. Francisco allowed one run after a ground out from Nick Yorke, but managed to get out of the inning.

Anthony hit his third double of the game in the fifth that lined just past the left fielder Baron Radcliff to score McDonough to make it 7-0.

The Fightin Phils fought back to get some runs on the board in the bottom half of the fifth. After Marcus Lee Sang reached on a hit by pitch, Carlos De La Cruz doubled to score Lee Sang and make it 7-1 Portland. De La Cruz later scored after a balk from CJ Liu to add another for the R-Phils 7-2.

Yorke reached first on a single, and later stole second. Yorke then scored thanks to another single from Chase Meidroth. Meidroth took second on the play due to a throwing error from first baseman Jhailyn Ortiz, and was then rewarded home after the ball was thrown into the dugout before time was called. This added to the Portland lead 9-2.

In the ninth, De La Cruz cut into the lead with a sacrifice fly to left field for his second RBI of the game. Ultimately the Fightin Phils fell to the Sea Dogs 9-3 in game one of the double header.

Liu (6-8) earned the win for Portland, while Hendrickson (2-9) suffered the loss for Reading.

After an off day tomorrow, Reading begins its final series of the regular season at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and radio coverage is available at rphils.com/radio with pregame underway at 6:15 p.m. A video stream is also available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Reading Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2024 season on April 9, 2024 against the Portland Sea Dogs. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings for 2024 are now available. For more details, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.