Bowie Comeback Comes up Short in Sunday Stumble against New Hampshire

BOWIE, MD - Despite drawing twelve walks on Sunday afternoon, the Bowie Baysox came up just short, dropping their series finale with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a 7-6 final.

The Baysox had the bases loaded on two separate occasions, including in the ninth inning down by just one run, but were only able to generate two total runs on a pair of bases loaded walks, going 0-for-5 with the bases loaded and 1-for-10 in total with runners in scoring position. The ninth inning began with four-consecutive walks drawn, including a bases loaded free pass to Greg Cullen that forced the run across, but right-hander Grayson Thurman (S, 1) then entered for New Hampshire, retiring the next three batters.

The game started with plenty of offense, as each team homered in the first inning once again. Trevor Schwecke notched a solo home run as the second batter of the game to get the Fisher Cats out to an early 1-0 lead. Billy Cook would soon match Schwecke, as Cook clobbered his seventh home run to lead off an inning and his 24th overall on the campaign to tie the game at one.

From there, the score held until the top of the third, when Schwecke struck again, as his two-run double gave the Fisher Cats a 3-1 lead. New Hampshire added on to its lead in the fourth. Back-to-back solo home runs from Will Robertson and Riley Tirotta led off the frame and made it 5-1 Fisher Cats, as right-handed starter Brandon Young (L, 0-2) allowed a career-high three long balls for Bowie on the afternoon through his four innings.

Robertson added on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1 New Hampshire in the top of the fifth before Bowie started to charge back. Anthony Servideo notched a solo home run, his second with the Baysox this season, in the fifth, before Bowie loaded the bases on a walk, single, and hit by pitch in the sixth. Cook was able to draw a bases loaded free pass for his second RBI of the afternoon, but Bowie would provide no further damage.

In the seventh, the Fisher Cats would notch one additional run, as Robertson collected his second RBI of the game on a single, restoring the Fisher Cats' four-run edge.

The Baysox would not go down quietly, however. Donta' Williams extended his on-base streak to an active team-high 18 games, as he singled following a walk, fielding error, and hit by pitch, to score a pair and cut it to a 7-5 deficit. However, Cullen followed with a strikeout, before Maxwell Costes bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Right-hander Fitz Stadler (W, 4-0) kept Bowie off the board in the eighth inning. The Baysox had one last shot against right-hander Juan Nunez in the ninth, but after only plating the one run on Cullen's walk, saw themselves drop their second-consecutive game. Of the 12 walks drawn by Bowie on the afternoon, just three came around to score on five total hits generated on the afternoon.

The loss drops Bowie to 34-29 in the second half, three games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern League's southwest division with six games remaining in the regular season. The loss means the Baysox finish with a 35-34 record at Prince George's Stadium in the 2023 regular season. Bowie will have an off day on Monday, before traveling to Harrisburg to start a six-game set with the Senators on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. from FNB Field.

