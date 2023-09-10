Bins Caps off 2023 Home Schedule with Walk-Off Double

CURVE, Pa - Carter Bins drove in three including a walk-off double to send Altoona to a 5-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon at PNG Field. In front of 4,651 fans, the Curve earned their fifth straight win in the series with the Senators.

With the game tied at four, Joe Perez singled to begin the ninth inning and advanced to second after a passed ball. After Matt Fraizer flew out to right field allowing Perez to advance to third, Bins rocked a double to left-center off Harrisburg reliever Joel Peguero to earn the victory.

Bins recorded run-scoring singles in each the third and seventh innings to keep Altoona in the game. The Curve scored the game's first run in the second inning when Jase Bowen tripled and later scored on an RBI single from Connor Scott.

After Harrisburg plated a pair in the third inning on a two-run homer from Wilmer Perez to take a 2-1 lead, the Curve rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning. Bins singled home Tsung-Che Cheng and then Bowen reached on a fielder's choice to plate another and take a 3-2 lead for the Curve.

The Senators took the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth, only for the Curve to draw even in the seventh when Fraizer reached on a strikeout wild pitch and quickly stole second base. Bins then drove him home with a solid single to left.

Jackson Wolf allowed three rims on five hits in 5.0 innings of work, striking out two batters with no walks. Grant Ford allowed a run in the sixth on an RBI-double from Donovan Casey before Noe Toribio, Omar Cruz, and Oliver Garcia each delivered a scoreless inning of relief.

Altoona finished the season with a 39-30 record at home, welcoming 308,003 fans in attendance. It's the largest attendance figure for Altoona since 2019 and just the third time since 2008 that the Curve had a season with over 300,000 fans.

The Curve travel to Akron on Tuesday for the final six-game series of the regular season against the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Altoona sends RHP Justin Meis to the mound for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch, with Akron's starter yet to be announced.

The Curve is proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.

