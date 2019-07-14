Sea Dogs Game Notes July 14th vs. Binghamton

July 14, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (1-1, 5.59)

Binghamton: RHP Tommy Wilson (1-4, 7.90)

NEWS AND NOTES

FIVE-GAME SERIES ENDS SUNDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) wrap-up a five-game series on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with last night's win, just their third against Binghamton at Hadlock Field this season...Following today's game, the 'Dogs open up a seven-game trip on Monday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium.

DENYI DOMINATES: RHP Denyi Reyes (4-9) earned his second straight win, allowing one unearned run over six innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 7-3 win on Saturday night...SS C.J. Chatham led the offensive charge, going 3-for-5, 3 RBI and a pair of doubles...Portland's 15 hits last night was their most since a franchise record 26 hits at Binghamton on May 26th...DH Brett Netzer knocked in two runs, and LF Luke Tendler went 2-for-5 with an RBI double.

