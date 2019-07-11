Sea Dogs Game Notes July 11th vs. Binghamton

July 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (4-2, 2.80)

Binghamton: LHP David Peterson (3-2, 4.37)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (1-2, 3.60)

Binghamton: RHP Joseph Shaw (0-3, 3.18)

NEWS AND NOTES

BACK AT IT: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) resume play in the second half, opening up a five-game series with a doubleheader on Thursday night at Hadlock Field...Portland is 6-2 in July, sweeping the Trenton Thunder in a four-game series from July 1-3 (July 2nd was a doubleheader)...The 'Dogs split a four-game series over the weekend at New Hampshire...Following this series, the Sea Dogs open up a seven-game trip on Monday against the Fisher Cats.

'CATS TAKE SERIES FINALE: New Hampshire scored seven runs over the first five innings to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 7-2 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Delta Dental Stadium...RHP Yennys Diaz (7-6) worked six scoreless frames on just two hits in relief to earn the win...Portland received two-out RBI singles from Joey Curletta and Charlie Madden...RHP Bryan Mata (1-1) took his first Double-A loss, allowing six runs (five earned) over 3.2 innings on seven hits and five strikeouts.

