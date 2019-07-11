Chris Carpenter, Tim Schaller to Sign Autographs at July 15 Fisher Cats Game

Manchester, NH - Granite State greats Chris Carpenter and Tim Schaller will sign autographs at Delta Dental Stadium on Monday, July 15 as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on Primary Bank Night.

First pitch of the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and gates will open at 6 p.m. The autograph session will take place from 7 - 8 p.m. on the stadium concourse.

The Fisher Cats and Primary Bank have teamed up to support the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, and a $4 donation from every ticket purchased using code: primary at NHFisherCats.com will be donated to the organization. In addition to the autograph signing, the game will feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to raise additional funds for the Boys & Girls Club.

Carpenter, a native of Raymond, NH, won the 2005 National League Cy Young Award, and two World Series Championships with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011. He has generously donated his time to New Hampshire's charitable initiatives on countless occasions, including his annual appearance at the Granite State Baseball Dinner. The Fisher Cats and Primary Bank are hosting a live online auction through Saturday, July 13, where fans can win the chance to take batting practice against Carpenter before Monday's game.

Schaller, who grew up in Merrimack, NH, plays for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League. He first signed with the Buffalo Sabres after playing four years at Providence College, and eventually suited up for the Boston Bruins during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Schaller played in all 82 games for the Bruins in 2017-18, and recorded a career-high 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists). His inspiring story of donating blood and bone marrow to his brother Dave helped spark a charitable initiative benefitting the Jimmy Fund.

The Fisher Cats took a two-game winning streak into the Eastern League All-Star Break, and are back in action on Thursday to start a four-game road series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies). The team returns home to Manchester on Monday for Primary Bank Night, and will host the Sea Dogs through Wednesday.

