Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #86/87 Rumble Ponies (8-13) at Portland Sea Dogs (9-10) - 5:00PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(8-13, 43-42), 5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(9-10, 36-50), T-2nd Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Thursday - 5:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

GM1: LHP David Peterson (3-2, 4.37 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Kent (4-2, 2.80 ERA)

GM2: RHP Joseph Shaw (0-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Konner Wade (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies return to action after the all-star break by opening up a five-game series at the Portland Sea Dogs with a doubleheader.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 Sunday afternoon to take three of four in the final series before the all-star break. The Ponies scored in each of the first three innings. Jason Krizan drove in two runs and went 2-3 with a double. RHP Ryder Ryan picked up the win as he threw two scoreless innings of relief.

HAGGERTY RETURNS TO FORM: Sam Haggerty went 2-4 with two runs scored, a double and a triple in just his second game back from the IL. His five triples are the most on the Binghamton roster.

SHAW TO START GAME TWO: Righty Joseph Shaw is slated to start game two of today's doubleheader for the Ponies. Shaw is making his first start of 2019. He is 0-3 with a 3.18 ERA this season. The Texas native has started 54 games in his Minor League career.

PORTLAND'S LEAGUE LEADERS: Bobby Dalbec leads the Eastern League with 19 home runs. He has also drawn the most walks (56) and sits third in the league with 48 RBI. CJ Chatham ranks second in the EL with a .318 batting average and is one point behind Bowie's Mason McCoy. They are the only players hitting over .300.

SHUTDOWN BULLPEN: The Rumble Ponies bullpen allowed just one run over 17.2 innings in the four-game series against the RubberDucks. Ponies relievers struck out 20 and allowed nine hits and five walks.

BARNES VS. PORTLAND: Barrett Barnes is hitting .412 (7-17) with nine RBI in six games against the Sea Dogs. He has also drawn six walks. For the season, he has 42 RBI, which is second on the team.

WALK-OFF LOSSES: The Rumble Ponies have lost on walk-offs in each of their last three road games and four of their last five games away from home. Binghamton is 3-5 in walk-offs. The Ponies still hold the best road record in the EL at 28-18.

ALL-STAR GAME RECAP: The Western Division all-stars defeated the Eastern Division all-stars 5-0 Wednesday night in Richmond, VA. Four Rumble Ponies appeared in the game. Braxton Lee started in center field and drew a walk. Patrick Mazeika and pitchers Harol Gonzalez and Adonis Uceta also played. Richmond's Jacob Heyward was named the game's MVP.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue their five-game series at Portland Friday night. RHP Zach Lee takes the mound for the Ponies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

