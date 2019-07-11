Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

July 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (13-5, 2ND WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (12-6, 3RD WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP LOGAN SHORE (2-7, 4.28 ERA) VS. LHP SEAN BRADY (3-5, 3.75 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 11 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #85 * HOME GAME #44 * NIGHT GAME #62

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin the post-All Star Break with a four-game set against the Altoona Curve. Prior to the break, Altoona swept Erie in three games and the SeaWolves have now lost six in row to the Curve. Logan Shore will t ry to break that skid for Erie and is coming off of a quality st art against Binghamton on July 3. In a no-decision, the right-hander worked a season-high 6.2 innings all owed one earned run on five hits. In three starts this season ve rsus the Curve, Shore is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings. Sean Brady goes for Altoona and has made five consecutive quality starts. In his las t outing, which came against Erie on July 4, Brady surrendered just two runs on six hits in seven innings and tied a season-high with six strikeouts. The 25-year old signed with Pittsburgh after being released by Cleveland in May.

Fri., July 12 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (1-1, 1.89 ERA)

Sat., July 13 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Sun., July 14 vs. Altoona 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. LHP Domingo Robles (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

Mon., July 15 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.44 ERA) vs TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Erie left 27 men on-base and went 1-for-29 with RISP in its three-game sweep suffered to Altoona

- The last time Erie entered the month of July with an overall record above .500 was 2013 (41-39)

- By winning percentage, Erie had the fifth-best month of June in franchise history (16-11, .593)

- Today is the 16th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +46 run differential is first in the EL (+24 in second half) and the Curve's +8 is eighth

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .247 batting average while Altoona is third at .245

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the EL with 345 runs scored and the Curve is 10th with 342

- Erie has now slugged 61 home runs this season with a league-best 43 of them coming at UPMC Park

- Erie has struck out 674 times (fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 726 times (sixth)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.29) while the Curve staff ranks eighth (3.58)

- Altoona arms have walked the third-fewest (239) in the league and Erie is fifth (268)

- Erie relievers have a 3.61 ERA (11th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.25 ERA (8th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Altoona's defense is first (.984)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-9 at UPMC Park

