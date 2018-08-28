Sea Dogs Game Notes August 28th vs. New Hampshire

August 28, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (7-12, 4.49)

New Hampshire: RHP Jon Harris (10-5, 4.60)

NEWS AND NOTES

FINAL TUESDAY OF YEAR: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their four-game series on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field...With last night's win, Portland clinched a winning month, their first since April 2017 (10-8)...The 'Dogs have won three straight and 13 of their last 20 games...RHP Teddy Stankiewicz makes his second straight start against New Hampshire...Portland is 10-9 against New Hampshire this season.

BIG LEAGUE BATTERY: Eduardo Rodriguez tossed four scoreless with six strikeouts and Christian Vazquez knocked in three runs, leading the Sea Dogs to a 12-6 win over the 'Cats in the series opener...Jantzen Witte tied a career-high with four hits, collecting 4 RBI, nailing a three-run homer in the second...Trey Ball (4-4) worked three innings of relief to earn the win...Danny Mars went 3-for-5, 2 RBI, Esteban Quiroz and Jeremy Rivera each had two hits.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.