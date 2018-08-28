Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (61-72, 6th PLACE WEST, 14.0 GB) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (66-64, 3RD PLACE WEST, 7.5 GB)

RHP BEAU BURROWS (10-9, 3.95 ERA) VS. RHP STERLING SHARP (5-3, 4.47 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28 * 6:30 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

FNB FIELD * GAME #134 * ROAD GAME #68 * NIGHT GAME #94

Tonight, the SeaWolves look to snap a three-game losing streak as they take on the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) in the second game of a four-game series at FNB Field. Last night, the SeaWolves and Senators played a back-and-forth game with Harrisburg coming out ahead 5-3. It dropped the Erie record against Harrisburg to 3-7 and the win secured the season series for the Senators...Beau Burrows takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 25th start and third against Harrisburg. Burrows is 0-1 with a no-decision and a 5.59 ERA in his previous two starts against the Senators. Burrows took a loss in his last start against Akron on August 23. In the game, he allowed three runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings of work. Erie lost the game to the RubberDucks 3-2...Righty Sterling Sharp takes the mound for Harrisburg making his 11th start and first against the SeaWolves. Sharp took a loss in his last start against Akron on August 23. In the game, he allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3.2 innings of work. It was his second-shortest Double-A outing. Sharp began the season with Class-A Potomac where he made 14 starts, posting a 5-3 record with a 3.16 ERA.

WEDNESDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Darnell (8-6, 3.86 ERA)

THURSDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 7:00 P.M.

RHP Alex Faedo (2-6, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Wil Crowe (0-4, 5.32 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Dowdy (3-8, 6.22 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (4-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (5-7, 3.89 ERA)

- Harrisburg leads the season series over Erie 7-3. The SeaWolves and Senators meet 13 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 63 of 131 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (49-for-87), throwing out potential base stealers 56.3% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season last Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 96 of 133 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 3.98 team ERA. Harrisburg is fourth with a 3.72 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .262 team batting average. Harrisburg is tied for eighth in the league with a .247 team batting average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1122 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 31-41 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs.

- Danny Woodrow leads the SeaWolves with a .315 batting average.

-The SeaWolves are 32-35 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

