Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #134 - Rumble Ponies (62-71) at Yard Goats (60-70) - 7:05 PM

August 28, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(62-71), 4th Eastern Division, 12.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(60-70), 5th Eastern Division, 12.5 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Tuesday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park- Hartford, CT

RHP Franklyn Kilome (0-2, 3.07) vs. RHP Ryan Castellani (7-8, 5.44)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: Jhoan Urena blasted three home runs and drove in nine runs in Binghamton's 12-2 rout of Hartford on Monday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. The Rumble Ponies racked up four first inning runs and six sixth-inning runs to support Mickey Jannis' six shutout innings for his 10th win.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Franklyn Kilome makes his sixth start with Binghamton since being traded from the Phillies to the Mets. The 23-year-old searches for his first win since the trade, sporting an 0-2 mark with the Ponies. He's lasted at least five innings, allowing two earned runs in each of his last three starts. He faces Hartford for the second straight start.

UNBELIEVABLE URENA: Jhoan Urena became the first Binghamton player to hit three home runs in a game since Daniel Murphy did it in May 2008. His 9 RBI is a franchise record, passing Jorga Toca's 8 RBI game for the B-Mets in 1999.

GRAND STYLE: According to Baseball Reference, a player has hit two grand slams in a game only 13 times in the Major Leagues. Bill Mueller is the only player to have hit one from each side of the plate, a feat Urena achieved on Monday.

DUNKIN DOMINANCE: In 9 games at Dunkin Donuts Park, Jhoan Urena is 13-for-34 (.382) with 5 HR, 16 RBI, and a .912 slugging percentage.

COVERING ALL YOUR BASES: Jhoan Urena recorded 12 total bases on Monday, the highest single-game total by a Rumble Pony this season. Jeff McNeil held the previous high, 10, set on May 13.

POWER PONIES: The Rumble Ponies have hit 15 home runs over the last 12 games, including seven in the last four. In the 12 games prior to this stretch, the Rumble Ponies totaled just three long balls. Binghamton has the fifth most home runs in the Eastern League (108).

JOLT FROM JANNIS: Mickey Jannis became the first Rumble Ponies starter to pick up a win since Justin Dunn on August 18. Binghamton posted a 3-6 record over the nine-game span.

DUELING AT DUNKIN: Monday's win was Binghamton's first at Dunkin Donuts Park since May 7, the Ponies and Goats first meeting of the season. It snaps a seven-game losing streak at Hartford.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to Monday's game, Binghamton received RHP Adam Atkins, INF Oliver Pascual, and OF Ian Strom from St. Lucie (High-A) and/or Columbia (Low-A).

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies continue their final road series on Wednesday evening against the Yard Goats. Binghamton sends RHP Justin Dunn to the mound, he'll face Hartford RHP Jesus Tinoco. First pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

