Sea Dogs Fall to Fightin Phils in Sunday Finale
August 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (56-58, 26-19) dropped the series finale 8-0, giving the Reading Fightin Phils (52-62, 23-22) a 4-3 series win at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
The Fightin Phils brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first against Sea Dogs starter Thaddeus Ward. With two outs, Aldrem Corredor hit a solo homer to center. It was his 10th homer of the year and gave Reading a 1-0 lead.
Reading added to their lead in the bottom of the third with Ward still pitching. With one out, Madison Stokes reached on a fielding error by Sea Dogs shortstop David Hamilton. Stokes advanced to third on a single from Johan Rojas. Wendell Rijo made it consecutive base hits, scoring Stokes from third, and lengthening the lead to 3-0.
Four more runs came around to score for the Fightin Phils, all with Ward still on the mound. With one out, stokes walked. One out later, Rijo took a base hit into center and Aldrem Corredor walked, loading the bases. Jhailyn Ortiz cleared the bases with a grand slam, making the lead 7-0.
The power showed up again for Reading in the bottom of the sixth inning against Portland reliever Kyle Hart. McCarthy Tatum led off the inning with a solo shot to left field. It was his second long ball of the season and made it an 8-0 game.
Andrew Painter (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out eight in his first win of the year. Ward (0-1. 3.50 ERA) pitched 5.0 innings, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on six hits, walking two, and striking out four in his first loss of the season.
The Sea Dogs enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday, before returning to action against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field on Tuesday at 6:00 PM.
