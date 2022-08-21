August 21, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SATURDAY'S LOSS - The Sea Dogs scored three unanswered runs on Saturday night, but couldn't complete the comeback against the Fightin Phils, losing 4-3. Four runs came around to score in the bottom of the second inning for the Fightin Phils against Drohan. With two outs in the innings, Carlos De La Cruz and Herbert Iser hit consecutive singles, putting runners on the corners. Vito Friscia cleared the bases with a three-run homer to left. Madison Stokes made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot, giving Reading a 4-0 lead. Portland started to chip away in the top of the third inning with Reading starter Mick Abel on the mound. With one out, Izzy Wilson launched a solo home run to right field. It was his eighth of the season and cut into Reading's lead 4-1. The Sea Dogs continued to claw away at the lead, scoring another run against Abel in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Ceddanne Rafaela homered to left. It was his 10th long ball of the year and made it a 4-2 game. The third unanswered run came in to score the Portland in the top of the eight against Reading reliever Andrew Schultz. David Hamilton led off with a double and stole third base. Rafaela followed with a double of his own, driving in Hamilton, bringing the Sea Dogs with one run, 4-3. Portland would put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning, but couldn't bring him around to score, falling to the Fightin Phils 4-3.

HANGING ON TO THE TOP - Even with a loss on Saturday, the Sea Dogs are still controlling first place in the Northeast Divison of the Eastern League. They lead Somerset by 1.5 games, thanks to a 5-3 loss to the Southwestern Division Leading Bowie Baysox. Hartford secured a 6-4 victory over New Hampshire, moving them 2.5 games back of Portland. Reading has also brought themselves within 4.0 games of the lead, taking three out of four games in the series against Portland this week.

STAY HOT, CEDDANNE - Ceddanne Rafaela has quickly climbed up the charts for the Red Sox this season, checking in as the No. 4 Red Sox prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Over his last 11 games with Portland, he has found another hot stretch, where he is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with five doubles, two homers, six RBI, five walks, and 10 strikeouts. Rafaela has collected three multi-hit games over the last 11 and has also reached base safely in the last five games.

SLOW START, STRONG FINISH - David Hamilton had a slower start to the month of August. The last seven games have been a bit stronger, including what he has been able to do in Reading this week. Over the last seven games, Hamilton is 8-for-29 (.276) with three doubles, one homer, one RBI, two walks, and three stolen bases. His OBP during this span is up to .323, and he has used that to score seven runs, scoring in six out of the last seven games.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 21, 2014 - Mike Miller led off the ninth inning with a solo-homer for the game's only run in Harrisburg. Eduardo Rodriguez fanned 5 over 7 scoreless innings, but Mike McCarthy pitched the final 2 frames to secure his 10th win of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Thaddeus Ward is getting ready to make his third start with the Sea Dogs this season. He has been very strong over his first three games at the Double-A level, posting a 1.38 ERA over 13.0 innings. Ward is coming off a start against Reading on Tuesday where he allowed his first two runs of the season but also posted a season-high six strikeouts. In his first start of the season, the walks came in bunches, walking five over 3.2 innings against the Erie SeaWolves on August 4. Since then, he walked two on August 10 against Richmond and walked just one in his last start against Reading. â

