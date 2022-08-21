Squirrels Late Comeback Haulted in 6-5 Loss to Ponies

August 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied late but fell short, 6-5, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

All five runs for the Flying Squirrels (55-58, 15-29) came with two outs but they could not complete the comeback and ended the series with a split.

Binghamton (43-70, 15-29) jumped ahead, 2-0, in the first inning off an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan and an RBI groundout.

Nic Gaddis led off the fifth inning with a solo home run against Richmond starter Landen Roupp (Loss, 0-1). Matt Frisbee entered the game and allowed an RBI single to give Binghamton a 4-0 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels answered in the bottom of the fifth when Shane Matheny drove in a run with a single to break the shutout and close the score to 4-1.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Tyler Fitzgerald produced a full-count walk that scored Jacob Heyward from third base and cut the deficit to two runs.

Binghamton extended its lead to 6-2 in the eighth inning off a two-run homer by Carlos Cortes.

Heyward responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to move the score to 6-4. Heyward finished the afternoon 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs.

Franklin Labour rocketed a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth and scored off a two-out RBI single from Tristan Peters. Grant Hartwig (Save, 2) struck out two in the inning and induced a groundout to secure the 6-5 Binghamton victory.

Roupp struck out six batters over four innings with four runs allowed in his Double-A debut.

Binghamton reliever Garrison Bryant (Win, 3-1) started the fifth inning and allowed two runs over 2.2 innings.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before a six-game road series against the Akron RubberDucks Tuesday through Sunday at Canal Park. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-2, 2.56) will make the start for Richmond on Tuesday. Akron has yet to announce its starting pitcher

The team's next homestand will be Aug. 30 through Sept. 4 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.