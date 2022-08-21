Painter Shines, Ortiz Slams in Win

The Reading Fightin Phils clicked at the plate and on the field as they shutout the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 8-0 to clinch a series victory on Sunday. The R-Phils won four games in the six game set.

Andrew Painter claimed his first Double-A win in shutout fashion. The Phillies No. 1 prospect allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Johan Rojas and Wendell Rijo each had two hits and a run scored while Jhailyn Ortiz crushed his second grand slam of the season. McCarthy Tatum and Aldrem Corredor also hit solo shots.

Corredor gave the R-Phils a 1-0 lead in the first. With two outs, he hit a solo shot to left center field.

The lead increased by two in the bottom of the third. Madison Stokes reached on a fielding error and advanced to third on Rojas' single. Rijo brought both runners home on a ground ball single back up the middle. He advanced to second on a throw home and to third on a groundout. However, Rijo was stranded as a groundout ended the inning.

Reading broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Stokes walked with one out, Rijo singled with two outs and Corredor walked to load the bases. With two outs, Ortiz stepped to the plate and crushed a grand slam to deep center field.

In the following frame, Tatum clubbed a solo shot to left field, which gave the R-Phils an 8-0 advantage.

Through six-scoreless frames, Painter gave up three hits and struck out eight in his first Double-A start. He earned the win in Sunday's contest.

Tyler McKay pitched a scoreless seventh inning and allowed one runner to reach on a walk.

Taylor Lehman came in for the eighth. He induced a double-play and picked up a strikeout to keep the Sea Dogs scoreless.

McKinley Moore threw just three pitches before he left the game with an apparent injury.

Trevor Bettencourt relieved Moore and finished the top of the ninth. He allowed one hit but kept the Sea Dogs scoreless to seal the win.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on August 23 at 7:00 PM.

