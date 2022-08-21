Big Games from Noel and Delgado Help Akron Rally Back Again to Down Erie 6-4

After waiting out a rain delay of almost three hours, Jhonkensy Noel picks up four hits and scores three times while Raynel Delgado drives in two and walks three times to help the Akron RubberDucks rally back once again in the late innings to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Finding themselves down a run in the seventh inning once again, the RubberDucks looked to rally back. Jhonkensy Noel singled to open up the inning before advancing to second on a Micah Pries walk. Angel Martinez's sac-bunt advanced both runners before a groundout made it Ducks on second and third with two outs. Raynel Delgado lined a single into center field to score both Noel and Pries to give Akron the 5-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Gavin Williams got the start for Akron and was sharp for most of his outing but ran into some trouble with long ball. Williams in total went four and two thirds allowing four runs (on three homers) while striking out five. Kyle Marman followed with an inning and a third scoreless, striking out two. Luis Oviedo tossed a scoreless inning in his first outing since being activated off the injured list. Robert Broom fired two scoreless innings punching out two to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Trailing 3-0 early, the RubberDucks offense got going in the third when Pries lined a two-run triple down the right field line to cut the Erie lead to 3-2. Martinez picked up his first Double-A hit and RBI four pitches later when he lifted a double into shallow left to score Pries and tie the game 3-3. In the top of the ninth, Martinez gave the Ducks some insurance when he doubled to left again, scoring Noel from first to make it 6-4 Akron.

Notebook

Akron came from behind four times to take the lead in the seventh inning or later in the series including the last three games (all wins)...The RubberDucks outscored the SeaWolves 27-3 from the seventh inning on in the seven-game series...Akron wins the season series with Erie finishing 14-10 against the SeaWolves...Game Time: 2:48 (2:56 delay).

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before returning to Canal Park to open a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The series will open on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

