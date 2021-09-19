Sea Dogs Fall in Season Finale to Yard Goats

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 5-2 in the season finale against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs end the season 67-47 while the Yard Goats end the year 39-79.

Victor Santos was given the loss tossing 2.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Santos did not allow a walk in his last three outings of the season for Portland.

Back-to-back doubles by Coco Montes and Michael Toglia drove home Hartford's first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning and the Yard Goats led, 1-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Max George singled to left field. Jose Gomez then hit a single to centerfield, but Pedro Castellanos committed a throwing error to third base, allowing George to score and Hartford led, 2-0.

In the top of the third inning, Pedro Castellanos drilled a triple to the right field corner then scored on an RBI single by Triston Casas and Portland trailed, 2-1.

Sean Bouchard crushed a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third inning extending Hartford's lead, 3-1.

Hudson Potts connected for his 11th home run of the season with a one-out long ball to right field. The Sea Dogs continued to trail, 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Max George hit a two-out single then stole second base. Jose Gomez singled him home extending Hartford's lead, 4-2.

