Sea Dogs Fall in Season Finale to Yard Goats
September 19, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 5-2 in the season finale against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs end the season 67-47 while the Yard Goats end the year 39-79.
Victor Santos was given the loss tossing 2.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Santos did not allow a walk in his last three outings of the season for Portland.
Back-to-back doubles by Coco Montes and Michael Toglia drove home Hartford's first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning and the Yard Goats led, 1-0.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Max George singled to left field. Jose Gomez then hit a single to centerfield, but Pedro Castellanos committed a throwing error to third base, allowing George to score and Hartford led, 2-0.
In the top of the third inning, Pedro Castellanos drilled a triple to the right field corner then scored on an RBI single by Triston Casas and Portland trailed, 2-1.
Sean Bouchard crushed a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third inning extending Hartford's lead, 3-1.
Hudson Potts connected for his 11th home run of the season with a one-out long ball to right field. The Sea Dogs continued to trail, 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Max George hit a two-out single then stole second base. Jose Gomez singled him home extending Hartford's lead, 4-2.
All information regarding the 2022 season, including ticket information, can be found online at www.seadogs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 19, 2021
- Ninth-Inning Surge Pushes Squirrels to Win in Season Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Fall in Season Finale to Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Navigato Blasts Ninth Inning Home Run in Season Finale - Erie SeaWolves
- September 19, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.