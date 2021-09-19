Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

September 19, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (64-54, 8.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (56-56, 12.0 GB SW Div, T-4th)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-6, 6.24 ERA) VS. RHP AKEEL MORRIS (6-0, 4.04 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 / 1:35 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #119 / HOME GAME #60 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves collected their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park, overcoming the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-4. Richmond kept the attack on A.J. Ladwig, smacking three home runs, including an early two-run shot from Frankie Tostado, but Erie was able to push ahead behind Ladwig's six innings of work, moving him to 6-7 at the end of the year. Kerry Carpenter extended his hit streak to seven consecutive games when he plated three runs with a double in the third inning, while Daniel Cabrera and Andre Lipcius each left the yard in the fifth inning, breaking a brief 3-3 tie, and putting Erie ahead for good. Lipcius scored an insurance run later in the eighth inning, while Erie's bullpen added more shutout work, as Gerson Moreno and Cale Coshow each logged scoreless outings to close the afternoon.

