Patriots Season Ends in Crushing 5-4 Loss

Somerset Patriots line up before the season finale

Akron, Ohio - The Somerset Patriots (72-47) held the lead most of the way Sunday afternoon, but for the second time this week, the Akron RubberDucks (73-46) rallied late and earned a 5-4 win. With Somerset's loss, their 2021 season has ended.

American League Cy Young Award winning pitcher Shane Bieber got the start for Akron in a rehab appearance and Somerset's bats got to him early. Oswaldo Cabrera (24), just the third batter of the game, launched a two-run home run to push the Patriots ahead 2-0.

In the fourth, Dermis Garcia crushed a solo home run to extend the lead 3-0 and chase Bieber from the game. Garcia's homer marked his 31st of the season, a new franchise record for a single player and set a record for most home runs hit by the team in a single season (175).

The Patriots tacked on another insurance run in the seventh after a Garcia double. The infielder advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on an Akron throwing error to make it 4-0.

But Akron battled back.

In the seventh, Bryan Lavastida drilled a triple down the line in right field then scored on a wild pitch to put Akron on the scoreboard, 4-1.

Then in the eighth, the RubberDucks rallied against Somerset's bullpen. Nick Ernst (L, 0-2, BS, 1) was in his second inning of relief work and, after recording the first out, allowed a walk followed by a single. Jose Fermin (6) then launched a three-run home run to tie the game 4-4. Lavastida worked a walk and against reliever Addison Russ, George Valera singled to left field to cap off Akron's rally. The Ducks took a 5-4 lead and that was enough to lead them to a victory.

Luis Medina shined over six innings of work and allowed just one run on one hit while striking out four, but earned a no decision. Logan Allen (4-0) impressed out of the bullpen and tossed five innings allowing just an unearned run to score on four hits.

With the loss and a Bowie Baysox win, the Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention. Akron has clinched the top seed and Bowie has locked up the second seed.

