Baysox Punch Ticket to Double-A Northeast League Finals

Down by a run in the eighth inning, needing a win to keep their 2021 season alive, the Baysox found a way. Johnny Rizer's mad dash from second on a ground ball to third tied it and Cody Roberts singled home two with the bases loaded to lead it. When it was all said and done, the Baysox were victorious by a 7-5 final score and headed to the Championship Series for a third time in the franchise's 28-year history.

Bowie had not earned a walk in the game entering the eighth. But Zach Watson and Rizer earned consecutive walks and Andrew Daschbach was hit by a pitch to load the bases. That's when Rizer's legs led Bowie back.

With the infield in, Toby Welk hit a grounder to third. The throw came home for a force at the plate. Watson was out but he slid through the leg of Altoona catcher Arden Pabst who dropped the ball. Rizer never stopped, racing around third to slide home safely with the improbable tying run in a mad dash that wont be forgotten for ages in Bowie.

But the Baysox weren't done yet. They loaded the bags with two down for Roberts. The catcher, playing in his 17th Bowie game, provided the decisive blow. Roberts lined a single to right scoring two and bringing the Baysox to a 7-5 lead they would not relinquish.

Bowie had taken the lead early off of home runs from Watson and Patrick Dorrian to lead 3-0. But Altoona had the big inning. The Curve scored five runs on seven hits sending ten batters to the plate in the fourth inning to lead 5-3.

But Bowie's bullpen kept the Baysox in the game. Logan Gillaspie, Morgan McSweeney, Tim Naughton and Diogenes Almengo combined to work six scoreless innings to keep Bowie's season alive. Daschbach hit a long, opposite field home run in the sixth inning to bring Bowie within, 5-4.

The Baysox will now play the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, in a Best-of-Five Championship Series beginning Tuesday, September 21st at 6:35 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium.

