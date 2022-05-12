Sea Dogs Fall in Extras to Yard Goats

Hartford, Connecticut - Pedro Castellanos launched his second home run of the season as the Portland Sea Dogs (14-16) fell short of the Hartford Yard Goats (17-13) in extra innings, 3-2 on Thursday at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

For the second straight night the Sea Dogs got the scoring started, this time in the top of the fourth inning against Yard Goats starter Karl Kauffmann. With one out, Devlin Granberg walked to put a runner on. Pedro Castellanos quickly brought him home, crushing a two-run homer to left-center, giving Portland the lead 2-0.

Hartford chipped into Portland's lead in the bottom of the fifth with Sea Dogs starter Jay Groome still on the mound. With one out, Willie MacIver collected the first hit of the night for the Yard Goats, doubling to left. MacIver stole third and Niko Decolati brought him in with a groundout, making the score 2-1.

The Yard Goats tied up the game in the bottom of the seventh with Groome still on the bump. With one out in the inning, Brenton Doyle homered to center field. It was his third homer of the year and evened up the score at 2-2.

Both teams were able to put runners on in the ninth but couldn't pull through for the winning run in regulation. The Sea Dogs collected two hits, but a double play wiped out their chances. The Yard Goats put the leadoff runner, but a spot-on throw from right field by Pedro Castellanos kept the run from scoring, forcing extra innings tied at 2-2.

After a scoreless 10th frame for both sides, the Yard Goats were able to score the winning run in the bottom of the 11th. Isaac Collins was the runner placed at second base to start the inning. Jimmy Herron led off by laying down a bunt, and a throwing error from reliever Brendan Nail got by first base, scoring Collins and awarding Hartford a 3-2 walk-off win.

Gavin Hollowell (3-0) tossed 2.0 perfect innings while striking out one in his third win of the campaign. Nail (1-1) pitched 1.0 hitless inning, giving up one unearned run, and striking out two in his first loss of the season. Portland's starter, Jay Groome, tossed a career-high 6.2 innings allowing just two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Chris Murphy (0-2, 2.10 ERA) to the mound against Hartford RHP Mitch Kilkenny (1-4, 7.61 ERA).

