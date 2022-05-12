Sea Dogs Sustain Early Lead in 4-0 Win over Yard Goats

Hartford, Connecticut - Devlin Granberg collected his first home run of the season with a two-run blast helping the Portland Sea Dogs (14-15) come out with a 4-0 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (16-13) on Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Sea Dogs got the offense started in the top of the first against Yard Goats starter Noah Davis. David Hamilton led off with a walk and advanced to second on a steal. Nick Sogard singled to right, moving Hamilton to third. Granberg grounded into a double play, scoring Hamilton, giving Portland the lead 1-0.

Portland put two more runs on the scoreboard in the third frame with Davis still on the mound. Sogard collected his second single of the day, and Granberg brought him home with a two-run homer. The long ball was the first of the season for Granberg and expanded the Sea Dogs' lead to 3-0.

After three scoreless innings for both teams, the Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the seventh. Hamilton singled, while Sogard and Granberg walked, loading the bases. Pedro Castellanos walked, pushing in a run, bringing the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0.

The bullpen held down the rest of the game for Portland. Joan Martinez tossed 1.2 scoreless innings before giving way to his teammate. Andrew Politi entered to record the final four outs, locking down the 4-0 win for the Sea Dogs and earning his third save of the year.

Brayan Bello (4-2) hurled 6.0 scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five in his fourth win of the year. He has not allowed an earned run in his last two starts, spanning 13.0 innings. Davis (0-3) pitched 3.0 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits, walking five and striking out three in his third loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday. Portland sends LHP Jay Groome (1-1, 4.82 ERA) to the mound against Yard Goats RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-1, 3.03 ERA).

