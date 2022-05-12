May 12, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LOSING STREAK SNAPPED - The Sea Dogs ended their four-game losing streak last night with a 4-0 win against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs got the offense started in the top of the first against Yard Goats starter Noah Davis. David Hamilton led off with a walk and advanced to second on a steal. Nick Sogard singled to right, moving Hamilton to third. Granberg grounded into a double play, scoring Hamilton, giving Portland the lead 1-0. Portland put two more runs on the scoreboard in the third frame with Davis still on the mound. Sogard collected his second single of the day, and Granberg brought him home with a two-run homer. The long ball was the first of the season for Granberg and expanded the Sea Dogs' lead to 3-0. After three scoreless innings for both teams, the Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the seventh. Hamilton singled, while Sogard and Granberg walked, loading the bases. Pedro Castellanos walked, pushing in a run, bringing the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0. The bullpen held down the rest of the game for Portland. Joan Martinez tossed 1.2 scoreless innings before giving way to his teammate. Andrew Politi entered to record the final four outs, locking down the 4-0 win for the Sea Dogs and earning his third save of the year.

BELLO CONTINUES DOMINANCE - Brayan Bello earned his fourth win of the season last night, tossing 6.0 shutout innings for Portland. He now has 42 strikeouts to 12 walks in 32.2 innings pitched in six starts on the season. Those stats were elevated by 13.0 innings without allowing a hit, spanning back to the fourth inning of his April 29 start. His streak carried into the fourth inning of last night's start, when he allowed a hit after recording two outs. The streak ended at an even 13.0 innings. He then proceeded to throw another 2 1/3 innings of shut-out ball.

SEA DOGS SUSTAIN EARLY LEADS - Portland got on the board in the first inning last night, later securing the 4-0 victory over Hartford. The Sea Dogs are 9-3 when scoring first this season, 4-3 when the team is on the road. That changes to a 5-12 record when allowing their opponents to score first.

GRANBERG GETS ON BASE - Devlin Granberg is currently on an eight game on-base streak which dates to May 3rd. During that time, he is batting .381 with a double, triple and two RBI. He has only struck out six times. Granberg has a .552 OBP with a 1.076 OPS.

OTHER ACTIVE STREAKS - RHP Frank German has not allowed an earned run in his last six games. During that time, he has pitched 8.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out 15. He has not issued a walk.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 12, 2021: Triston Casas went 4-for-6 including connecting for his first two Double-A home runs in a 14-3 win over Hartford.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome takes the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched May 6th vs Reading and was given the losing decision tossing 3.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking a season-high four batters and striking out two.

