Ortiz's Grand Slam Seals Reading's Win

May 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils came from behind to claim an 11-6 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday in FirstEnergy Stadium. Jhailyn Ortiz hit the first grand slam of the season, a no-doubter to left field. Every batter reached base safely at least once throughout Thursday's contest and three R-Phils had multi-hit games.

Ali Castillo, Ortiz and Jack Conley each had three hits in the victory. Conley, along with Aldrem Corredor and Josh Ockimey, pitched in two RBIs apiece.

The Baysox took an early lead when they scored two runs through the first three innings, but the Fightins went ahead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Sal Gozzo and Castillo each hit singles and Ortiz walked to load the bases. Corredor punched a two-RBI single through the gap into centerfield to tie the game and eventually scored the go-ahead run when Logan O'Hoppe doubled to left field. Reading's lead increased to three runs when Conley hit an RBI-single to score O'Hoppe.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ortiz reached base for a second time on a walk. Three batters later, Ockimey hit a two-run home run to give the R-Phils a 7-2 advantage.

Two walks from Freylin Minyety and Gozzo along with a single from Ali Castillo loaded the bases once again. Then Ortiz stepped to the plate and crushed a grand slam to left field, the first of the season for the Fightin' Phils, to give his team an 11-2 lead.

The Baysox added four runs in the top of the seventh inning, off of two homeruns, but Reading held on to win and take a 2-1 series lead.

The bullpen came up strong for Reading as five pitchers took the mound against the Baysox.

Erik Miller drew the start for Reading and went two innings without allowing a hit. He gave up one run and struck out one batter.

Ethan Evanko came away with the win in relief of Miller, giving up two hits and one run while striking out five in three innings.

Braden Zarbinsky gave up four runs on four hits, allowing two home runs. Bubby Rossman and Brian Marconi pitched the last two innings and didn't allow a hit.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on Friday, May 13 at 6:45 PM.

Come celebrate the beginning of a great summer with us! Visit rphils.com/tickets, the Weidenhammer Ticket Office, or call 610-370-BALL to secure your tickets to a game!

The 2022 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.