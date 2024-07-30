Schreffler Homers, But Claws Fall 6-1 in Series Opener

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Troy Schreffler homered for the BlueClaws, but Hudson Valley topped Jersey Shore 6-1 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The BlueClaws (16-15/54-43) have now dropped three in a row - the last two against Aberdeen over the weekend and this game.

Christopher Familia opened the scoring for Hudson Valley with an RBI single in the second off Casey Steward. They added two more in the third on a base hit by Kiko Romero and a bases loaded walk to Brenny Escanio. Familia then doubled home two more in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the sixth on a solo home run by Troy Schreffler, his fifth of the season.

Josh Moylan singled home a run in the seventh off reliever Jaydenn Estanista.

Steward (1-1) came out after 4.1 innings, having allowed five runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Trent Sellers threw four scoreless innings for hudson Valley. Sean Boyle (1-0) gave up one run in two innings and earned the win.

The teams continue their series at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. RHP Luke Russo starts for Jersey Shore.

