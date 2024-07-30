Rome's Series Opener Postponed
July 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Tonight's (7/30) contest between the Rome Emperors and Bowling Green Hot Rods has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday (8/1) with a 5:00pm first pitch. The Spencer Schwellenbach t-shirt giveaway will be re-scheduled for Friday's (8/2) game. Fans with tickets for tonight's contest may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.
Check out the Rome Emperors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2024
- Hot Rods and Emperors Series Opener Postponed - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rome's Series Opener Postponed - Rome Emperors
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.